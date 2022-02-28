FIFA to suspend Russian national team from World Cup

PARIS: Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, FIFA is in "advanced discussions" about suspending the Russian national team from international events, including the World Cup, as per sources on Monday.

PARIS: Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, FIFA is in “advanced discussions” about suspending the Russian national team from international events, including the World Cup, as per sources on Monday.

“Unless the situation improves,” the insider claimed, the Russian national team will be kicked out of the World Cup.

On March 24, the Russian squad will face Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final, before facing Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a spot in the finals in Qatar later this year.

On Sunday, FIFA announced that Russian teams would be allowed to continue playing under the name of the Football Union of Russia, with home games taking place on neutral ground and behind closed doors, and the Russian flag and anthem being prohibited.

Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza described the measures as “totally unacceptable,” adding that Poland will not play Russia in the World Cup play-offs, “no matter what the name of the team is.”

Sweden and the Czech Republic followed suit, with Swedish Football Association chief Karl-Erik Nilsson expressing his displeasure with FIFA’s decision.

FIFPro, the global players’ organisation, issued a statement on Monday saying it “strongly disagrees” with FIFA’s current actions.

FIFPro chastised FIFA for “imposing the lightest of sanctions on the Russian Football Union” and declared that the presence of Russian players in international competitions was now “not a possibility”.

With other countries declaring that they will not play against Russia, FIFA appears to have no choice but to take further measures.

Noel Le Graet, the head of the French Football Federation, told the newspaper Le Parisien on Sunday that “certainly would not oppose the expulsion of Russia”.

After winning the 2018 World Cup, which was hosted by Russia, France is the current World Cup champion.

The English Football Association has stated that their national teams will not play any games against Russia. “out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership”.

The Dutch Football Federation said on Monday that the Netherlands would not play Russia or Belarus “until further notice.”

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com