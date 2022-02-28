Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 09:36 pm
Former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh in the fight of his life

SYDNEY: Rod Marsh, an Australian cricket legend, was "fighting for his life" on Monday after being placed in an induced coma following a massive heart attack last week, according to his family.

Rod Marsh

Rod Marsh. © Daily Times

SYDNEY: Rod Marsh, an Australian cricket legend, was “fighting for his life” on Monday after being placed in an induced coma following a massive heart attack last week, according to his family.

After falling at a charity event in Queensland, the 74-year-old wicketkeeper, who played 96 Tests and later became a long-time national selector, was taken to the hospital.

Paul, his son, described his father’s condition as “serious.”

“He is currently in the fight of his life and remains in an induced coma,” he said in a statement released late Sunday.

“At the moment this is a waiting game and we are unlikely to have any certainty for some time.

“We know there is a lot of interest in dad’s condition and our family has been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support from all around the world,” he added.

Rod Marsh is still regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers in international cricket history, having amassed a world-record 355 Test dismissals.

