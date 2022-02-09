Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:00 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Free masks to be distributed among PSL organisers and spectators

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:00 pm
psl

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached its peak with the conclusion of the first leg in Karachi. The second leg is all set to begin in Lahore from Feb 10.

In a recent meeting of Commissioner Mohammad Usman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, security of the PSL matches, municipal and Covid arrangements were discussed.

During the meeting, it was decided that around two million masks will be distributed among the tournament organizers and spectators under the Lahore Wear Mask Campaign for free.

The commissioner and PCB CEO Faisal Hussain signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The commissioner said that the masks will be given to the PCB today (Wednesday). He further added that at every gate of the Gaddafi Stadium, mask counters will be stationed.

He also said that the matches in Lahore will be held according to the instructions by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

4 hours ago
Sania mirza wants Shoaib Malik to play a few more years

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wants her husband Shoaib Malik, Pakistani veteran...
5 hours ago
Andy Murray hopes to enter Wimbledon 2022

British tennis star Andy Murray has said that he will not take...
5 hours ago
England drops Anderson, Broad for West Indies Test series

As part of a significant shake-up of the struggling team, England has...
5 hours ago
PCB announces Test squad for home series against Australia

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the 16-man squad for the...
6 hours ago
NZC calls of T20I series against Australia

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called oof the T20I series against Australia scheduled...
17 hours ago
Mohammad Abbas has landed himself in trouble

Mohammad Abbas, Pakistan's Test fast bowler, has gotten himself into trouble because...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Galaxy A51
2 mins ago
From now on, Samsung will only update the Galaxy A51 twice a year

Galaxy A51: For most of its devices, including the Galaxy A series,...
Russia
4 mins ago
Russia sees new record of daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW - Russia registered 183,103 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24...
iran
9 mins ago
Iran reports 39,085 new COVID-19 cases, 6,696,927 in total

TEHRAN - Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 39,085 new COVID-19 cases,...
bicycle
26 mins ago
Amazing Stunt: Man pulls with cool bicycle in the middle of the road

On social media, a video of a middle-aged man performing a fantastic...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600