Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:19 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Glenn Maxwell to miss white-ball series against Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:19 pm
glenn maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be a part of the squad for the white-ball series against Pakistan due to his wedding with Indian-origin Melbourne-based girl Vini Raman.

The Aussies will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years to play three Tests, three ODIs and the only T20I.

The 33-year-old announced his unavailability for the historic tour after the last year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

During the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Canberra, he told host broadcaster Fox Sports that he couldn’t change the wedding dates.

Maxwell arranged the dates with Cricket Australia (CA) following consultation; there was a two-week break during which he planned his wedding. Later, the Pakistan trip was arranged on the same dates, leaving Maxwell with little choice except to excuse his absence from the tour.

“Originally when I organised the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it,” Maxwell said. “So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn’t going to be missing in any series. And then I came to the [CA] contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that’s changed since the last conversation we had.”

Read More

5 hours ago
WATCH: Naseem Shah breaks Zalmi's top-order

Quetta Gladiators' quick Naseem Shah bowled a spectacular over against Peshawar Zalmi...
14 hours ago
Cody Rhodes has left AEW, with a WWE return on the horizon

Cody Rhodes, one of All Elite Wrestling's founding wrestlers and a notional...
16 hours ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 16th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in...
16 hours ago
PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 16

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan...
16 hours ago
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans | KK vs MS – Match Preview | Predictions

KK vs MS: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won by 24-run against Quetta Gladiators | PZ vs QG

PZ vs QG: Peshawar Zalmi won by 24-run against Quetta Gladiators in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

32 seconds ago
PM Imran Khan directs CM Buzdar to provide maximum relief to masses

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to take measures for providing maximum relief...
Simone Biles
4 mins ago
Simone Biles of the United States gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles said it was "the simplest yes" when...
4 mins ago
ATC approves three-day physical remand of Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has approved the three-day physical...
Kuwait overturns law
5 mins ago
Kuwait overturns law criminalising ‘imitation of opposite sex’

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's constitutional court Wednesday overturned a law that criminalises...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600