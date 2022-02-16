Glenn Maxwell to miss white-ball series against Pakistan
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be a part of the squad for the white-ball series against Pakistan due to his wedding with Indian-origin Melbourne-based girl Vini Raman.
The Aussies will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years to play three Tests, three ODIs and the only T20I.
The 33-year-old announced his unavailability for the historic tour after the last year’s ICC T20 World Cup.
During the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Canberra, he told host broadcaster Fox Sports that he couldn’t change the wedding dates.
Maxwell arranged the dates with Cricket Australia (CA) following consultation; there was a two-week break during which he planned his wedding. Later, the Pakistan trip was arranged on the same dates, leaving Maxwell with little choice except to excuse his absence from the tour.
“Originally when I organised the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it,” Maxwell said. “So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn’t going to be missing in any series. And then I came to the [CA] contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that’s changed since the last conversation we had.”
