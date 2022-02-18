Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 05:55 pm
Happy Birthday Michael Jordan! Lets have a look at his  best moments in NBA history

Michael Jordan

The 17th of February should be a national holiday because it commemorates the birth of one of the best things that ever happened to the NBA, a man named Michael Jeffrey Jordan, the G.O.A.T., the legend, the real Magic Mike. Jordan is 59 years old today.

Jordan has never been out of the spotlight in the NBA, but he became a talking point again in the first months of 2020, when the documentary The Last Dance was published on Netflix, detailing how the 1997-98 season, his final with the Chicago Bulls, was the most important of his career.

 

Jordan is now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and spends most of his time on the court, but he once made millions of people across the world fall in love with the NBA. These are some of his most memorable moments.

Jordan’s best NBA moments

When he represented the United States in the 1984 Olympic Games

It is not enough to be good; you must be exceptional and give your all to be a part of the team that represents your country. Michael received this accolade twice: the first time at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, and the second time in Barcelona in 1992… the United States won gold in both games.

6 Championship Rings

Michael first joined the Chicago Bulls in 1984, and the club quickly became unstoppable. They were champions for six years in a row, beginning in 1991 and ending in 1998, when Michael announced his second retirement in 1999.

Impressive numbers

In his whole career, Michael scored 32,900 points in more than 42 thousand minutes of play. In 1993, he was the player with the most points in consecutive final games by scoring at least 40 points, setting an NBA record.

Trophies and awards

He is the only player to have won Rookie of the Year in 1984-1985, but that is not his only honour: he has also been named All-Star Most Valuable Player (1988, 1996, 1998), Finals Most Valuable Player (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998), Defender of the Year (1987-1988), and NBA Most Valuable Player from 1987 to 1998.

The NBA Hall of Fame

