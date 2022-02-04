Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:48 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Haris Rauf on mission of Test Debut after white-ball success 

Haris Rauf is on a mission to play his debut Test match after enjoying white-ball success in cricket. He is presently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), captained by fellow speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:48 pm
Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf is on a mission to play his debut Test match after enjoying white-ball success in cricket. He is presently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), captained by fellow speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Both players are Pakistan’s best fast bowlers, and both played key roles in the country’s latest T20 World Cup run-in in 2021.

Haris Rauf has also played in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he was a member of the Melbourne Stars.

Talking about his time in Australia, Haris Rauf said, “Since I had already featured in the BBL beforehand as well, I was aware of the conditions and the pitches. The team was happy with the performances and that is always my aim.”

When asked about his swing speed, Rauf indicated that he prefers to concentrate on pace, length, and line rather than swinging the ball.

“Pace matters a lot and since I started playing cricket, I have always bowled quick. This is something that I have carried forward and I try to bowl with the same speed every match. I try to focus more on line and length,” said Haris.

Haris Rauf also expressed his thoughts on Shaheen Afridi, the new captain of the Lahore Qalandars.

He said. “Since this will be a new learning curve for him [Shaheen Afridi], I expect him to handle things well since he is extremely mature as he is already representing Pakistan at the highest level as well. He set up the training camp and communicated with the player before the PSL began which shows that he is up for the challenge and understands the importance of communication which is a good thing.”

“I am confident that Shaheen will help Lahore Qalandars win the HBL PSL 7.” He added.

The pacer expressed his desire to represent Pakistan in red-ball cricket.

“Every player has a dream to represent their country across all three formats but I want to turn this into reality through my performances. I want to play Test cricket, I delivered some good performances in four-day matches and I will continue to do so until I am selected based on merit and performances,” Haris explained.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
CAS open golf championship kick starts

Featuring around 400 golfers from all over the country, Chief of the...
4 hours ago
Karachi vs Peshawar live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | KK VS PZ live

KK VS PZ: Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 11th...
6 hours ago
Usman Shinwari to play in place of Mohammad Illyas

Usman Shinwari will play for Karachi Kings in place of Mohammad Illyas...
6 hours ago
PCB announces new schedule for Australia tour of Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the...
6 hours ago
Cricket fans flood Twitter with #fizzashiza memes

The '#fizzashiza' memes have taken the internet by storm! The scene that...
8 hours ago
Pakistan U19 beat Sri Lnaka U19 to secure fifth place

Pakistan U19 men's team thrashed Sri Lanka in the ICC U19 World...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

15 mins ago
Court seeks further arguments on petition challenging freezing of Nawaz’s assets

An accountability court in Lahore on Friday sought further arguments on an...
Prince Harry
25 mins ago
Prince Harry prescribes ‘inner work’ for employee’s mental health

Prince Harry is emphasizing the benefits of meditation and exercise to counteract job...
Aiman Khan in black outfit has proved to give a taste of luxe style
25 mins ago
Aiman Khan in black outfit has proved to give a taste of luxe style

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to...
Katrina Kaif
33 mins ago
Katrina Kaif says ‘Aluuuuu can’t wait’, as she is excited for Alia’s Gangubai

Alia Bhatt has received a lot of appreciation from celebs for her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600