Haris Rauf on mission of Test Debut after white-ball success 

Haris Rauf is on a mission to play his debut Test match after enjoying white-ball success in cricket. He is presently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), captained by fellow speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Both players are Pakistan’s best fast bowlers, and both played key roles in the country’s latest T20 World Cup run-in in 2021.

Haris Rauf has also played in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he was a member of the Melbourne Stars.

Talking about his time in Australia, Haris Rauf said, “Since I had already featured in the BBL beforehand as well, I was aware of the conditions and the pitches. The team was happy with the performances and that is always my aim.”

When asked about his swing speed, Rauf indicated that he prefers to concentrate on pace, length, and line rather than swinging the ball.

“Pace matters a lot and since I started playing cricket, I have always bowled quick. This is something that I have carried forward and I try to bowl with the same speed every match. I try to focus more on line and length,” said Haris.

Haris Rauf also expressed his thoughts on Shaheen Afridi, the new captain of the Lahore Qalandars.

He said. “Since this will be a new learning curve for him [Shaheen Afridi], I expect him to handle things well since he is extremely mature as he is already representing Pakistan at the highest level as well. He set up the training camp and communicated with the player before the PSL began which shows that he is up for the challenge and understands the importance of communication which is a good thing.”

“I am confident that Shaheen will help Lahore Qalandars win the HBL PSL 7.” He added.

The pacer expressed his desire to represent Pakistan in red-ball cricket.

“Every player has a dream to represent their country across all three formats but I want to turn this into reality through my performances. I want to play Test cricket, I delivered some good performances in four-day matches and I will continue to do so until I am selected based on merit and performances,” Haris explained.

