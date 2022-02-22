Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 11:44 pm
Haris Rauf receives warning from match referee for on-field misconduct

Haris Rauf, the star pacer for Lahore Qalandar, slapped his partner Kamran Ghulam after picking up a wicket yesterday. It was in bad taste and made for an unpleasant sight.

Kamran Ghulam dropped Peshawar Zalmi’s opener Hazratullah Zazai catch. Later in the same Haris over, Fawad Ahmed caught and send Mohammad Haris back to the pavilion.

Rauf slapped his teammate in anger during the wicket-taking celebration. Fans on social media reacted angrily to the incident, accusing Haris of abusing his starting status and acting carelessly.

Rauf was spotted hugging Ghulam later in the game, apologising for his wrongdoing.

Ali Naqvi, the match umpire, called Haris Rauf after the game and issued him a warning.

