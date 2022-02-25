Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:46 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

How to purchase Pakistan Vs Australia series Tickets

Pakistan-Australia series tickets have gone on sale. Both Lahore and Karachi seats are offered in four different enclosures: general, first-class, premium, and VIP.

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:46 pm
Pakistan Vs Australia series Tickets

© bookme.pk

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistan Vs Australia series tickets have gone on sale. Both Lahore and Karachi seats are offered in four different enclosures: general, first-class, premium, and VIP.

The tickets are available not just online, but also in numerous M&P Courier locations.

In Rawalpindi, only two categories are offered, with the following ticket prices:

  • Premium – PKR 100 each
  • VIP – PKR 500 each

In Karachi and Lahore, there will be four enclosure categories, with the following ticket prices:

  • General – PKR 100 each
  • First Class – PKR 200 each
  • Premium – PKR 350 each
  • VIP – PKR 500 each

Pakistan Vs Australia series tickets are available from Today at 11:00 PKT, book online at pcb.bookme.pk, also available at the local M&P Courier stores.

At the time of entry, all ticket holders will be required to show their Covid vaccination certificates as well as their CNIC.

The PCB has distributed half of the tickets in the first phase, with the remaining tickets will be made available online and at the nearest M&P Courier stores once more as per the instructions received from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Enclosure Categories

National Stadium, Karachi

VIP

Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad

Premium

Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram

First-Class

Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasim-ul-Ghani

General

Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

VIP

Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan

Premium

Rajas and Saeed Anwar

First-Class

Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz

General

Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas

Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

VIP

Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad, Azhar Mahmood,

Premium

Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Bakhsh, Yasir Arafat

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Islamabad United | LQ vs IU

LQ vs IU: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
21 hours ago
IPL 2022: IPL will start from March 26 - reports

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL), the most valuable cricket event...
22 hours ago
Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan praised by coach Russell Domingo

CHITTAGONG: After their match-winning combination against Afghanistan in Wednesday's first ODI in...
22 hours ago
Rohit Sharma has become leading run-scorer in T20Is

LUCKNOW: During his 44-run knock against Sri Lanka on Thursday, India captain...
22 hours ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United won by 5-wicket against Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United won the first eliminator match by five...
23 hours ago
Ind vs SL: Ishan Kishan's 89 helps India to win first T20

LUCKNOW: Ishan Kishan's blistering 89-run set the tone for India stunning 62-run...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russia Ukraine crisis
3 mins ago
As the Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens, this old photo of a couple wearing two flags goes viral

Russia-Ukraine Tensions that made headlines just a month ago have now erupted...
Kangaroo
7 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Kangaroo Kicks and Punches Man Attempting to Save His Dog, Too Funny 

The animal realm is fascinating, and wild and humorous videos of these...
Bride
12 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Impatient Bride Rushes Out of Salon, Says Mera Dulha Bhag Jayega

We have seen several viral videos of women behaving charming or foolish...
Neema Paul
15 mins ago
Viral Video: Kili and Neema Paul Lip-Sync to Veer-Main Zaara’s Yahaan Hoon Song

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen a few...
Adsence Ad 300X600