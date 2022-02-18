Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 12:33 pm
I miss tennis after all that has happened, says Novak Djokovic

novak djokovic

Novak Djokovic, the world number one, stated on Thursday that he has missed playing tennis as he prepares for his comeback in Dubai following the coronavirus vaccine controversy that prevented him from defending his Australian Open title.

The Serb, who was deported from Australia due to a lack of vaccinations, toured the Serbian pavilion at the Dubai Expo, removing his black mask when asked and leaving a long remark in the visitors’ book.

“I am excited to go back and play on Monday,” he said, referring to the Dubai ATP tournament during brief remarks to the media. “I miss tennis after all that has happened.”

The 20-time Grand Slam-winner has kept a low profile since his deportation last month over his potentially career-changing decision not to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Spanish rival Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open in Melbourne to become the first player to win 21 major titles, one ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer.

This week, Djokovic told the BBC he was not anti-vaccination but that he was prepared to miss more major tournaments over his refusal to get jabbed.

“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he said.

“I was prepared not to go to Australia. I understand not being vaccinated today, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment,” Djokovic added.

A coronavirus vaccine is not a requirement to enter the United Arab Emirates, which announced 895 new cases on Thursday.

