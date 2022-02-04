Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:55 am
ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India vs England final, when and where to watch live telecast, live streaming in Pakistan

ICC U19 World Cup 2022: On Saturday, February 5, India will face England in the final of the current 2022 U19 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

India vs England U19 World Cup 2022 final

India and England U19 World Cup 2022 teams. © India

On Wednesday, India defeated Australia in the second semi-final, while England defeated Afghanistan in the first semi-final earlier in the week.

After losing in the final of the previous edition to Bangladesh, India will be aiming for a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup championship.

England, on the other side, is in the final for the second time, having won the tournament the first time around in 1998.

When will the final of the U19 World Cup between India and England be held?

On Saturday, February 5, the U19 World Cup final between India and England will take place.

Where will the final of the U19 World Cup between India and England be held?

India and England U19 World Cup final will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North South, Antigua.

When is the U19 World Cup final between India and England going to start?

At 6:00 pm the U19 World Cup final between India and England will begin (Toss time: 05:30 PM IST).

The U19 World Cup final between India and England will be shown on which TV channels?

PTV Sports will broadcast the U19 World Cup final between India and England live.

Where can I watch the U19 World Cup final between India and England live online?

The U19 World Cup final between India and England will be streamed live on the PTV app.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

