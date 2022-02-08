Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:15 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

ICC Women’s World Cup: Pakistan cricket team will fly to New Zealand tonight

ICC Women's World Cup: After all players and officials tested negative for Covid-19, Pakistan's squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup 2022 will fly for New Zealand tonight.

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:15 pm
Pakistan women cricket team

© Times of Islamabad

ICC Women’s World Cup: After all players and officials tested negative for Covid-19, Pakistan’s squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup 2022 will fly for New Zealand tonight.

The team will arrive in Auckland first, then go to Christchurch to complete their necessary 10-day quarantine stay.

Bismah Maroof, Pakistan’s captain, emphasised her desire and objective to qualify for the tournament’s semi-finals.

“We have worked hard in the training camp. The effort is to reach the semi-final of the event,” she said.

Bismah also discussed their upcoming match against India, stating that the team will enter the field with a new and improved mindset.

“We have to play well from the first match in this type of tournament. Our first match is against India and we will play with a different mindset,” she said.

Bismah believes the team is in good form right now but acknowledges that the players will have to adjust quickly to the new conditions in New Zealand.

“Our team is currently in good form and is doing well. The team has improved a lot in my absence,” she said.

“Conditions in New Zealand are different, but we will try to adjust accordingly,” she added.

Bismah feels optimistic about the team’s bowling attack, which she sees as a strength. She did confess, though, that the Pakistan Women’s squad is short of wicket-keepers at the moment, and she hopes that more options will be developed in the future.

The world cup will begin on March 4 with the hosts New Zealand taking on the West Indies in the opening match.

Pakistan women cricket squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz

Travelling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hasan

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

46 mins ago
PAK VS AUS: PCB Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain media talk

PAK VS AUS: On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) named an 18-member test...
2 hours ago
Bangladesh sports veterans hail Beijing Olympics opening

DHAKA, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Sports veterans in Bangladesh have hailed the...
2 hours ago
ISU rejects protests over short-track speed skating rulings at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- The International Skating Union (ISU) on Monday...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: PCB is grateful to people of Karachi for making PSL 2022 successful

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) thanked Karachi cricket fans, district administration...
3 hours ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 8 February, How to Redeem Codes Daily

Garena free fire redeem codes 8th February: Best ways to redeem free...
4 hours ago
WATCH: Multan Sultans players enjoy dancing to Sindhi Cultural Music

Multan Sultans have played five matches in the Karachi leg and have...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Usman Khawaja
14 mins ago
PAK VS AUS: Usman Khawaja will miss birth of second child for Pakistan tour

PAK VS AUS: Usman Khawaja, Australia's first-choice opener, will miss the birth...
Gehraiyaan
15 mins ago
The most anticipated movie Gehraiyaan to release on February 11, 2022

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known...
Digital Beggar
18 mins ago
Meet Raju Patel, the Digital Beggar Who Accepts PhonePe Payments

Digital money is becoming more and more significant in our lives as...
18 mins ago
Shehbaz urges MQM to rethink its alliance with PTI government

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600