Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 10:37 pm
Ind vs SL: Ishan Kishan’s 89 helps India to win first T20

India

India’s players celebrates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Kamil Mishara during the first T20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) / —-IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE—–

LUCKNOW: Ishan Kishan’s blistering 89-run set the tone for India stunning 62-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Thursday.

After being asked to bat at the start of the three-match series in Lucknow, Kishan put on an opening partnership of 111 with skipper Rohit Sharma, who struck 44, to help India to 199 for two.

Rohit Sharma has eclipsed the previous captain Virat Kohli (3,296) and Martin Guptill of New Zealand (3,299) to become the world’s highest T20I run-scorer. In 123 games, the swashbuckling opener has amassed 3,307 runs.

Shreyas Iyer hit 57 off 28 to boost India’s total, which was successfully defended by the bowlers after they restricted Sri Lanka to 137-6 and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Kishan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, came out swinging with three consecutive boundaries off Chamika Karunaratne on his way to his second T20 half-century in 30 balls.

With a delivery that slipped under the bat and rocked the off stump, fast bowler Lahiru Kumara denied Rohit 50.

After surviving a dropped catch on 43, Kishan continued his attack and smacked Kumara for a six and two boundaries.

However, the 23-year-old rising sensation was caught at mid-wicket by skipper Dasun Shanaka, missing a century.

In his final attack, Iyer dominated with five fours and two sixes in an undefeated 44-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

After India’s pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed the openers, including Pathum Nissanka, for zero on the opening ball of the innings, Sri Lanka was never in contention.

As wickets continued to tumble for the tourists, returning left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja had veteran batsman Dinesh Chandimal stumped for ten.

Yuzvendra Chahal, a leg-spinner, sent back Shanaka for three to pass Jasprit Bumrah’s 66 wickets to become India’s greatest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Charith Asalanka hit his third T20 fifty and finished with an unbeaten 53 off 47 balls, forming an unbeaten 40-run stand with Dushmantha Chameera.

For the second and third matches, India and Sri Lanka will travel to Dharamsala.

