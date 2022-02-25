Ind vs SL: Sri Lanka Test squad announced

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Test squad announced an 18-man squad on Friday, captained by Dimuth Karunaratne, for the two-match Test series against India, which begins next week.

The first match will begin on Friday in Mohali, and the second will begin on March 12 in Bengaluru.

In a three-match T20 series versus India, Sri Lanka is currently 1-0 down. Dharamsala hosts the next T20 match on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Test squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (C)

Pathum Nissanka

Lahiru Thirimanne

Dhananjaya de Silva

Kusal Mendis

Angelo Mathews

Dinesh Chandimal

Charith Asalanka

Niroshan Dickwella

Chamika Karunaratne

Ramesh Mendis

Lahiru Kumara

Suranga Lakmal

Dushmantha Chameera

Vishwa Fernando

Jeffrey Vandersay

Praveen Jayawickrema

Lasith Embuldeniya

