Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:01 am
Ind vs SL: Sri Lanka Test squad announced

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Test squad announced an 18-man squad on Friday, captained by Dimuth Karunaratne, for the two-match Test series against India, which begins next week.

Sri Lanka Test squad

Sri Lanka Test squad. © ICC

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Test squad announced an 18-man squad on Friday, captained by Dimuth Karunaratne, for the two-match Test series against India, which begins next week.

The first match will begin on Friday in Mohali, and the second will begin on March 12 in Bengaluru.

In a three-match T20 series versus India, Sri Lanka is currently 1-0 down. Dharamsala hosts the next T20 match on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Test squad:

  • Dimuth Karunaratne (C)
  • Pathum Nissanka
  • Lahiru Thirimanne
  • Dhananjaya de Silva
  • Kusal Mendis
  • Angelo Mathews
  • Dinesh Chandimal
  • Charith Asalanka
  • Niroshan Dickwella
  • Chamika Karunaratne
  • Ramesh Mendis
  • Lahiru Kumara
  • Suranga Lakmal
  • Dushmantha Chameera
  • Vishwa Fernando
  • Jeffrey Vandersay
  • Praveen Jayawickrema
  • Lasith Embuldeniya

