Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:07 pm
IND VS WI: Axar Patel, KL Rahul ruled out of T20 squad

Axar Patel and KL Rahul

Axar Patel and KL Rahul. © cricwick

IND VS WI: Axar Patel and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the West Indies’ forthcoming three-match T20I series in Kolkata. Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad were chosen as substitutes.

Rahul injured his upper left hamstring while fielding in the second One-Day International against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, and was replaced by Shreyas Iyer in the third and final match of the series.

Axar, who was already healing from injury, has now entered the final stage of his rehabilitation after just recovering from COVID-19.

Gaikwad and Hooda have been named to India’s T20I squad as a result. During the series against the West Indies, Hooda made his ODI debut and excelled with his all-round performance.

He batted first in the first two matches, scoring 26* and 29 respectively. Hooda also bowled four overs in the second match, recording 1/24 statistics.

Gaikwad, on the other hand, has been with the Indian team since the home series against New Zealand last year, but he is yet to add to his two caps from the Sri Lankan series.

The Maharashtra batsman has been in superb form in domestic cricket and would be eager to continue that form if he is given a chance to participate in the next T20Is.

