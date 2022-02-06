IND VS WI: India defeat West Indies by six-wicket

IND VS WI: India defeated West Indies by six-wicket in the first One-Day Internationals (ODI) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

India’s Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with teammates the wicket of West Indies captain Kieron Pollard during the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, February 6, 2022. PTI

Sharma hammered a 51-ball 60 as India chased down a total of 176 in 28 overs for a comfortable win after returning from a hamstring injury.

Ishan Kishan (28), Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Deepak Hooda (26 not out) were the other contributors.

Former captain Jason Holder’s 57 off 71 was the sole saving grace for the Windies, who were bowled out for 176 in 43.5 overs by a spin combo of Washington Sundar (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) who shared seven wickets between them.

Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Mohammed Siraj (1/26) also got wickets.

India’s 1000th ODI

When the Indian cricket team took the field against the West Indies in the series opener at the gorgeous Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, they made history by becoming the first team to play the 1000th ODI.

India had won 518 of 999 ODIs prior to this match. They had lost 431 games, with nine matches ending in ties and 41 games ending in no result. Rohit Sharma, India’s captain, said it will be a joy to lead the Men in Blue in their 1000th ODI.

“It will be a historic moment as we play the 1000th ODI. I would like to congratulate all the players who have taken part in this long journey. It is an honour for me to lead the side in that game, it will be a privilege to lead the boys. Our journey has been fantastic over the years. So many players have tried to put their best foot forward, we will also try to keep raising the bar,” said Rohit.

Kapil Dev captained India in the 100th ODI, while Sourav Ganguly led the side in the 500th ODI.

With 958 ODIs played, Australia is second in the world, while Pakistan has played 936 ODIs. After 761 matches in the 50-over format, England sits in sixth place on the list of most ODIs played.

“It has gone from strength to strength. We have had a couple of transitions and that shows the quality we have and the bench strength we have. We have eventually come to this landmark of 1000 ODIs, it is a big number and it is a testament to the matches we have played over the years,” said Kohli.

Brief Score

West Indies 176 in 43.5 overs (Jason Holder 57, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/49, Washington Sundar 3/30, Prasidh Krishna 2/29)

India 178 for 4 in 28 overs (Rohit Sharma 60; Alzarri Joseph 2/45)