Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 11:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

IND VS WI: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant leads India towards 96-run victory

IND VS WI: India thrashed the West Indies by 96 runs in the third ODI on Friday, sweeping the series. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant both scored half-centuries.

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 11:53 pm
IND VS WI

India’s Prasidh Krishna (2L) celebrates with teammate after the dismissal of West Indies’ Jason Holder (not pictured) during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on February 11, 2022. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE

IND VS WI: India thrashed the West Indies by 96 runs in the third ODI on Friday, sweeping the series. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant both scored half-centuries.

India reached 265 after losing three early wickets when batting first in Ahmedabad, thanks to Iyer’s 80 and Pant’s 56.

Their bowlers, headed by pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj, then combined to dismiss the West Indies for 169 in 37.1 overs, handing them their first-ever ODI whitewash.

Siraj and fellow paceman Prasidh Krishna each grabbed three wickets, while Deepak Chahar and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav each took two wickets.

But it was Iyer and Pant’s 110-run fourth-wicket stand that helped India recover from 43-3 after losing two important wickets, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, for nought.

“Today we saw Shreyas Iyer, the way he batted. Rishabh Pant came out and put up that score. Deepak Chahar, Sundar, all these guys batted brilliantly,” Rohit, who took over as India’s full-time ODI skipper in the series, told reporters.

“What was good to see in this series was different guys taking responsibility and finishing the game and doing the job for the team. It’s a good sign moving forward.”

Before India was bowled out on the penultimate delivery of the 50th over, Chahar, who struck 38, and Washington Sundar, who batted 33, both had crucial cameos.

Kohli struggles

To upset the hosts, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph struck twice in the same over, taking the wickets of Rohit (13) and Kohli (for the second time in the series).

Kohli, who scored eight and 18 in the first two encounters, was caught behind in his attempt to flick the ball down the leg side, while Rohit edged an oncoming delivery onto his stumps for 13 runs.

Kohli’s slump in form was laughed aside by Rohit.

“Not making a hundred is another thing but he made two fifties in the series in South Africa so I don’t see there is anything wrong and team management is not at all worried about that,” he said.

After a 26-ball stay, Dhawan, who returned to the team after recovering from Covid-19 along with Iyer, was dismissed for ten.

But Iyer and Pant, the right-left batting combo, got to work rebuilding the innings and attacking the West Indies bowlers.

Chahar, who batted at number eight, played an attacking knock alongside Sundar, putting up 53 runs for the seventh wicket before being caught behind by Holder, who finished off the tail.

After Siraj caught Shai Hope lbw for five in the fourth over, the West Indies never recovered and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Nicholas Pooran made 34 and Odean Smith smashed 36 off 18 balls as stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran led the side after regular captain Kieron Pollard missed the final two matches owing to a niggle.

“It (batting) does need urgent attention because it has just lost us the last two games,” West Indies coach Phil Simmons said in the post-match press conference.

“Just a year ago we were cruising to 280-290 against Sri Lanka. So the batting is a huge concern and people should stand up and make sure that they are batting for West Indies.”

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has ruled out vice-captain KL Rahul and Axar Patel from the forthcoming three Twenty20 matches.

During fielding, Rahul, who scored 49 in India’s second ODI, suffered a left hamstring strain. Patel is nearing the end of his recovery after recovering from Covid.

Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been named as replacements for the T20s, which begin on Wednesday.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
PSL Points table after Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars

PSL  Points Table: 17th Match played between Multan Sultans and Lahore of HBL...
3 hours ago
Mohammad Hasnain opens up about getting banned from international cricket

Mohammad Hasnain, a Pakistan fast bowler, says he wasn't expecting to be...
4 hours ago
PAK VS AUS: 'I don't think this will be a very easy one for Pakistan,' says Misbah-ul-Haq

PAK VS AUS: Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and head coach believe...
4 hours ago
Shahid Afridi: Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan can become Pakistan captain

Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, according to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi,...
4 hours ago
Lancashire has signed Tim David for Vitality Blast 2022

Tim David, a Singaporean, has joined Lancashire for the Vitality Blast 2022...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi open up about Zaman Khan's last over against Islamabad United

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, captain of the Lahore Qalandars, has revealed the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

QG VS IU
50 seconds ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United | QG VS IU – Match Preview | Predictions

QG VS IU: Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will meet in the 18th...
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
3 mins ago
Garena free fire redeem codes on, 12th feb 2022

Garena free fire redeem codes 12th February: Best ways to redeem free...
8 mins ago
PDM decides to bring no-confidence motion against govt

Pakistan Democratic Movement has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the...
Wordle Answer Today
19 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 12th February #238 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 238 that was released today, February 10,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600