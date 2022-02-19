Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 04:30 pm
India rests Kohli, Pant for next four T20Is

A board member informed AFP on Saturday that former India captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be rested for the third Twenty20 international against the West Indies and the forthcoming series against Sri Lanka.

On Friday, both Kohli and Pant hit half-centuries, ensuring India’s series-clinching victory.

They will, however, be unavailable for the next four T20 matches.

“Yes, both the players have been given a break for the third T20 and the Sri Lanka T20s too,” a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on condition of anonymity.

Kohli, who had scores of eight, 18, nought and 17 in his previous four white-ball innings, made 52 in India’s 187 for five in the second T20.

Pant, a left-hand batsman, hit an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls and put on a blistering stand of 76 with Venkatesh Iyer to give India a winning total.

India will play West Indies in the final match on Sunday in Kolkata, before beginning their series against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Lucknow with the first T20.

The T20 matches will be followed by two Test matches, the first of which will be Kohli’s 100th, on March 4 at Mohali.

In Bangalore, the second Test will be a day-night match.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who took over the white-ball duties after Kohli’s exit, is the frontrunner to take over as Test captain from the Sri Lanka series — with the squad expected to be named over the weekend.

