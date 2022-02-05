India vs England Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022 Final | Live Score | Livestream

On Saturday, England skipper Tom Prest won a critical toss and chose to bat against India in the U-19 World Cup final. Both India and England have kept their starting lineups for the title match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Without losing a single match, the two finalists set up the summit battle.

With four titles, India is the most successful side in Under-19 World Cup history, and they will now seek for unprecedented glory as they pursue a record-extending fifth trophy, and given the depth of quality and form, the objective is well within reach. But a determined English squad, seeking its own piece of history in what promises to be an exciting summit battle, stands in the way. England last competed for the title in 1998, when it won its only trophy to date. Following a difficult semifinal match against Afghanistan, England will be eager to end their 24-year title drought.

India U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U19 (Playing XI): George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden