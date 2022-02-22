Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:15 pm
Indian-born Australian assistant coach will not travel to Pakistan

Sridharan Sriram, an Indian-born Australian assistant coach, will not accompany the Australians on their historic visit to Pakistan.

Sriram has been a spin bowling consultant for the Australian squad for more than three years. Sriram will not be accompanying the Australians to Pakistan, according to Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) has told the publication that it is in talks with former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori to fill the role on an interim basis, but that an agreement will not be achieved in time.

It’s worth noting that Justin Langer has resigned as head coach, and Andrew McDonald will take over as the interim head coach for Pakistan.

From March 4 to April 5, Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs, and the only T20I.

Read more: Cricket Australia announces ODI, T20I squad for Pakistan tour

