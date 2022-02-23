Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
AFP News Agency

23rd Feb, 2022. 11:52 am
India’s Yadav, Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20s

Suryakumar Yadav (L), Deepak Chahar (R). Image: AFP

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Deepak Chahar were on Wednesday ruled out of India’s three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka because of injuries.

India, led by new all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, will play the opening Twenty20 international in Lucknow on Thursday followed by two matches in Dharamsala.

Yadav, who scored 107 runs to be named man of the series in India’s 3-0 Twenty20 sweep of the West Indies, suffered a hairline fracture to his hand while fielding in the final match in Kolkata.

Chahar injured his thigh while bowling in the same match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said the “two will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for further management of their injuries”.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan

