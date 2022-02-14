Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:54 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings squad

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a team from Chennai that competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They play their home games at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:54 pm
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings. © cricketaddictor

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a team from Chennai that competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They play their home games at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The Super Kings have won the IPL four times (in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021) and have the highest match win percentage of any team in the competition.

They have made the most appearances in the IPL playoffs (eleven) and the Final (nine).

Dhoni’s team has once again assembled a group of players who can provide them with big-game experience.

They paid a hefty amount for Deepak Chahar, making him the most expensive India bowler in terms of seasons.

CSK also made an unexpected move by benching Suresh Raina for the first time since the season began.

Chennai Super Kings squad

Retained Players

  1. Ravindra Jadeja
  2. MS Dhoni
  3. Ruturaj Gaikwad
  4. Moeen Ali

Players Bought

  1. Robin Uthappa
  2. Ambati Rayudu
  3. Devon Conway
  4. Subhranshu Senapati
  5. Hari Nishaanth
  6. N Jagadeesan
  7. Deepak Chahar
  8. KM Asif
  9. Tushar Deshpande
  10. Maheesh Theekshana
  11. Simarjeet Singh
  12. Adam Milne
  13. Mukesh Choudhary
  14. Dwayne Bravo
  15. Shivam Dube
  16. Rajvardhan Hangargekar
  17. Dwaine Pretorius
  18. Mitchell Santner
  19. Prashant Solanki
  20. Chris Jordan
  21. Bhagath Varma

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

50 mins ago
PSL 7: Karachi Kings opts to field against Islamabad United | KK vs IU

KK vs IU: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field...
1 hour ago
Fans at Super Bowl 2022 were perplexed by Eminem's unusually black brows.

Eminem was one of many musicians who lit up the stage during...
2 hours ago
Super Bowl Commercials 2022: Watch all the commercials from the 2022 Super Bowl

Sure, the Super Bowl is a great time. Viewers who don't know...
2 hours ago
Karachi vs Islamabad Live Score | KK VS IU Live Match 20th | Ball by Ball updates

KK VS IU: Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will meet in the...
4 hours ago
PSL 2022: Erin Holland grabs fans attention once again

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland once again grabbed the attention of the...
4 hours ago
PSL 2022: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveale his favourites for play-offs

The second leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement
17 seconds ago
China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- During the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games,...
Kanye West
54 seconds ago
Kanye West assures fans that Instagram has not been hacked,  In another weird Post

Kanye West surprises followers with his unusual way to showing that his...
Arjun Kapoor
4 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor reacts on being trolled for dating Malaika, ‘I’ve been through worse’

Arjun Kapoor opened out about how he dealt with the 'extreme' trolling...
Shay Mitchell
7 mins ago
Shay Mitchell’s bejewelled pregnancy style is reminiscent of Rihanna

Shay Mitchell, who is expecting her second child, appeared to imitate Rihanna...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600