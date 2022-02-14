IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings squad

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a team from Chennai that competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They play their home games at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The Super Kings have won the IPL four times (in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021) and have the highest match win percentage of any team in the competition.

They have made the most appearances in the IPL playoffs (eleven) and the Final (nine).

Dhoni’s team has once again assembled a group of players who can provide them with big-game experience.

They paid a hefty amount for Deepak Chahar, making him the most expensive India bowler in terms of seasons.

CSK also made an unexpected move by benching Suresh Raina for the first time since the season began.

Chennai Super Kings squad

Retained Players

Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad Moeen Ali

Players Bought

Robin Uthappa Ambati Rayudu Devon Conway Subhranshu Senapati Hari Nishaanth N Jagadeesan Deepak Chahar KM Asif Tushar Deshpande Maheesh Theekshana Simarjeet Singh Adam Milne Mukesh Choudhary Dwayne Bravo Shivam Dube Rajvardhan Hangargekar Dwaine Pretorius Mitchell Santner Prashant Solanki Chris Jordan Bhagath Varma

