Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 07:12 pm
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans is new IPL franchise of Ahmedabad

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans will be the name of the future Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise based in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2022

The name was revealed by the franchise on Wednesday, ahead of the auction, which will take place over the weekend.

CVC Capital Partners purchased Gujarat Titans, one of two new teams in the IPL, along with Lucknow Super Giants, in October 2021.

The team’s captains, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya, have already signed contracts with the franchise ahead of the auction.

The Gujarat Titans will be all three players’ second IPL squad, with Pandya joining from the Mumbai Indians, Gill from the Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rashid from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. For the first time, Hardik Pandya will lead an IPL franchise.

With Ashish Nehra as head coach, Gary Kirsten as mentor and batting coach, and Vikram Solanki as director of cricket, the coaching team for the new franchise has already been established. The trio previously collaborated with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Titan’s home venue will be the Narendra Modi Arena in Ahmedabad, which is also the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Siddharth Patel, a partner at CVC, stated in a statement on Wednesday, “We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat and its many passionate fans, which is why we have chosen the name, Titans.”

“As we approach the league’s mega auction, we are confident that we will be able to put together the right combination of players going into the new season. We want individuals that are not only highly skilled but who are inspired to be Titans of the game.

“We look forward to starting on our journey with the passion and support of the people of Gujarat, and hope to inspire and win over new fans from all over India and the world.”

The Titans are bidding on a budget of INR 52 crore. Pandya cost INR 38 crore, Rashid Khan cost INR 15 crore, and Gill cost INR 8 crore.

