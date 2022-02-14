Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:45 pm
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans squad

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT), a newcomer to the Indian Premier League (IPL), spent a lot of money at the super auction for IPL 2022 to develop a competitive team led by Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans. © timesofindia

Before the auction, they selected Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan in drafting, then on the super bidding day, they selected Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, and Vijay Shankar, among others.

Gujarat Titans squad

Pre-auction picks

  1. Hardik Pandya
  2. Rashid Khan
  3. Shubman Gill

Players Bought

  1. Jason Roy
  2. Abhinav Sadarangani
  3. David Miller
  4. Wriddhiman Saha
  5. Matthew Wade
  6. Mohammed Shami
  7. Lockie Ferguson
  8. Noor Ahmad
  9. R Sai Kishore
  10. Yash Dayal
  11. Alzarri Joseph
  12. Pradeep Sangwan
  13. Varun Aaron
  14. Rahul Tewatia
  15. Dominic Drakes
  16. Jayant Yadav
  17. Vijay Shankar
  18. Darshan Nalkande
  19. Gurkeerat Singh Mann
  20. Sai Sudarshan

