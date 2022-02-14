IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans squad

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT), a newcomer to the Indian Premier League (IPL), spent a lot of money at the super auction for IPL 2022 to develop a competitive team led by Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Before the auction, they selected Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan in drafting, then on the super bidding day, they selected Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, and Vijay Shankar, among others.

Gujarat Titans squad

Pre-auction picks

Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan Shubman Gill

Players Bought

Jason Roy Abhinav Sadarangani David Miller Wriddhiman Saha Matthew Wade Mohammed Shami Lockie Ferguson Noor Ahmad R Sai Kishore Yash Dayal Alzarri Joseph Pradeep Sangwan Varun Aaron Rahul Tewatia Dominic Drakes Jayant Yadav Vijay Shankar Darshan Nalkande Gurkeerat Singh Mann Sai Sudarshan

