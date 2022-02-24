Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:37 am
IPL 2022: IPL will start from March 26 – reports

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:37 am
NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL), the most valuable cricket event in the world, will start from March 26, but because of the COVID, the league phase will be limited to two cities, according to reports.

The lucrative T20 competition, which began in India last year but was transferred to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the middle, will be held in Mumbai and Pune for the 15th time.

“The IPL will kick off on March 26,” After a governing council meeting on Thursday, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel was quoted in the Indian media as saying.

“We will also have crowds but as per the policy of Maharashtra (western state of India) government.”

Ten teams will compete in 70 league matches across four locations, including two new franchises the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The season will end on May 29.

At the sites, a limited number of seats will be available, and IPL organisers will assess if attendance limitations can be increased as the tournament progresses.

The play-off venues will be determined later, and a complete schedule of matches is scheduled to be released in early March.

When five-time champions Mumbai Indians acquired back rising Indian sensation Ishan Kishan in the auction, the wicketkeeper-batsman fetched $2 million.

At $1.52 million, England’s Liam Livingstone was the most expensive foreign player, when the attacking batsman was sold to Punjab Kings.

Last year in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings, headed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the title for the fourth time after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

Due to the pandemic, the IPL 2020 was also hosted in the UAE.

The league is a significant moneymaker for India’s affluent Board of Control for Cricket, generating more than $11 billion for the country’s economy.

