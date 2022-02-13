IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone goes for $1.52 million in IPL auction

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings paid $1.52 million for England batsman Liam Livingstone on Sunday, making him the most expensive foreign player in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Livingstone stood out on a cautious final day for the ten teams that spent millions on Saturday, while England white-ball players Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan went unsold in the first session Sunday in Bangalore.

The attacking batsman, who scored England’s fastest T20 century in 42 balls against Pakistan last year, spent the previous season with Rajasthan Royals after being purchased for $100,000.

On day one, Livingstone, 28, outbid international big buys such as Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and the West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran, who each received bids of $1.42 million.

Punjab also paid nearly $800,000 for West Indies pace bowler Odean Smith, who is still looking for his maiden IPL title in 14 seasons.

The starting price for both Livingstone and Smith, who can bowl off spin and leg spin, was $130,000.

Marco Jansen, a South African bowling allrounder, went from a base fee of $66,000 to $558,000 with 2016 Champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On day one, India’s Ishan Kishan got $2 million as Mumbai repurchased the wicketkeeper-batsman from their five-time champions.

Chris Morris of South Africa is the most expensive IPL player of all time, having sold for $2.23 million last year.

After keeping a few of their top players, the teams have begun bidding on 600 foreign and Indian players in the auction to reset their teams.

The 15th edition of the IPL kicks off in late March and concludes in May.

