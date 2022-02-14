Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:33 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants squad

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a new entry, spent a lot of money at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction to put together a competitive team led by an Indian opener KL Rahul.

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:33 pm
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants. © crickbuzz

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a new entry, spent a lot of money at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction to put together a competitive team led by an Indian opener KL Rahul.

Apart from Rahul, their drafted players ahead of the major auction include Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis. And over the weekend, they added some huge names and incredible skill to their roster in order to compete for the crown in the first season.

Lucknow Super Giants squad

Pre-auction picks

  1. KL Rahul
  2. Marcus Stoinis
  3. Ravi Bishnoi

Players Bought

  1. Quinton de Kock
  2. Manish Pandey
  3. Manan Vohra
  4. Evin Lewis
  5. Mark Wood
  6. Avesh Khan
  7. Ankit Rajpoot
  8. Dushmantha Chameera
  9. Shahbaz Nadeem
  10. Mohsin Khan
  11. Mayank Yadav
  12. Jason Holder
  13. Deepak Hooda
  14. Krunal Pandya
  15. K Gowtham
  16. Ayush Badoni
  17. Kyle Mayers
  18. Karan Sharma

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

40 mins ago
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings squad

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a team from Chennai that...
52 mins ago
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings squad

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) full squad...
1 hour ago
IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

IPL 2022: The full Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for the Indian Premier...
1 hour ago
IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals squad

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are a team from Rajasthan that competes...
1 hour ago
PSL 7: Karachi Kings opts to field against Islamabad United | KK vs IU

KK vs IU: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field...
2 hours ago
Fans at Super Bowl 2022 were perplexed by Eminem's unusually black brows.

Eminem was one of many musicians who lit up the stage during...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Alia Bhatt
11 mins ago
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi!

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,...
CAS declines provisional suspension on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva
11 mins ago
CAS declines provisional suspension on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Ad Hoc Division of the Court...
16 mins ago
Ombudsman orders action against NPF, CDA employees for mishandling E-11 Sector issues

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed National Police Foundation (NPF) and...
Delhi Capitals
16 mins ago
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals squad

IPL 2022: The Delhi Capitals (DC) are a member of the Indian...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600