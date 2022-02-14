Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings squad
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) full squad purchased by PBKS in the IPL 2022 Auction.
PBSK spent a lot of money to secure Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada, two solid picks from the Proteas. ‘Gabbar’ has also been added to the side. This appears to be a well-balanced side for the 2022 edition.
Punjab Kings squad
Players Retained
- Mayank Agarwal
- Arshdeep Singh
Players Bought
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Jonny Bairstow
- Prabhsimran Singh
- Jitesh Sharma
- Bhanuka Rajapaksa
- Kagiso Rabada
- Rahul Chahar
- Ishan Porel
- Sandeep Sharma
- Vaibhav Arora
- Nathan Ellis
- Shahrukh Khan
- Harpreet Brar
- Liam Livingstone
- Odean Smith
- Raj Angad Bawa
- Rishi Dhawan
- Prerak Mankad
- Writtick Chatterjee
- Baltej Dhanda
- Ansh Patel
- Atharva Taide
- Benny Howell
