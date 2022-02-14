Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:41 pm
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings squad

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) full squad purchased by PBKS in the IPL 2022 Auction.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings. © cricketaddictor

PBSK spent a lot of money to secure Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada, two solid picks from the Proteas. ‘Gabbar’ has also been added to the side. This appears to be a well-balanced side for the 2022 edition.

Punjab Kings squad

Players Retained

  1. Mayank Agarwal
  2. Arshdeep Singh

Players Bought

  3. Shikhar Dhawan
  4. Jonny Bairstow
  5. Prabhsimran Singh
  6. Jitesh Sharma
  7. Bhanuka Rajapaksa
  8. Kagiso Rabada
  9. Rahul Chahar
  10. Ishan Porel
  11. Sandeep Sharma
  12. Vaibhav Arora
  13. Nathan Ellis
  14. Shahrukh Khan
  15. Harpreet Brar
  16. Liam Livingstone
  17. Odean Smith
  18. Raj Angad Bawa
  19. Rishi Dhawan
  20. Prerak Mankad
  21. Writtick Chatterjee
  22. Baltej Dhanda
  23. Ansh Patel
  24. Atharva Taide
  25. Benny Howell

