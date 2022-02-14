IPL 2022: Punjab Kings squad

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) full squad purchased by PBKS in the IPL 2022 Auction.

PBSK spent a lot of money to secure Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada, two solid picks from the Proteas. ‘Gabbar’ has also been added to the side. This appears to be a well-balanced side for the 2022 edition.

Punjab Kings squad

Players Retained

Players Bought

Mayank Agarwal Arshdeep Singh Shikhar Dhawan Jonny Bairstow Prabhsimran Singh Jitesh Sharma Bhanuka Rajapaksa Kagiso Rabada Rahul Chahar Ishan Porel Sandeep Sharma Vaibhav Arora Nathan Ellis Shahrukh Khan Harpreet Brar Liam Livingstone Odean Smith Raj Angad Bawa Rishi Dhawan Prerak Mankad Writtick Chatterjee Baltej Dhanda Ansh Patel Atharva Taide Benny Howell

