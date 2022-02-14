Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:15 pm
IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals squad

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are a team from Rajasthan that competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and plays its home games at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals. © cricketaddictor

Under Shane Warne’s captaincy, the team won the first edition of the IPL in 2008. This team was not allowed to compete in the 2016 and 2017 editions, but they returned in the 2018 edition.

RR had hoped to establish a solid core in the IPL 2022 auction after failing to secure a playoff position since 2019.

Chahal-Ashwin, as well as ex-RCB player Devdutt Padikkal, were acquired by the RR.

Rajasthan Royals squad

Players Retained

  1. Sanju Samson
  2. Jos Buttler
  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Players Bought

  1. Shimron Hetmyer
  2. Devdutt Padikkal
  3. Karun Nair
  4. Dhruv Jurel
  5. Rassie van der Dussen
  6. Trent Boult
  7. Prasidh Krishna
  8. Yuzvendra Chahal
  9. KC Kariappa
  10. Navdeep Saini
  11. Obed McCoy
  12. Kuldeep Sen
  13. Tejas Baroka
  14. Kuldip Yadav
  15. Nathan Coulter-Nile
  16. Daryll Mitchell
  17. Ravichandran Ashwin
  18. Riyan Parag
  19. Anunay Singh
  20. Shubham Garhwal
  21. James Neesham

