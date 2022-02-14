Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
IPL 2022: The full Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as a list of all the players purchased by the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 auction.
SRH spent a lot of money at the auction to get Caribbean players like Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shephard. They also secured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a renowned pacer, for the 2022 edition.
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
Players Retained
- Kane Williamson
- Abdul Samad
- Umran Malik
Players Bought
- Nicholas Pooran
- Priyam Garg
- Rahul Tripathi
- Aiden Markram
- R Samarth
- Vishnu Vinod
- Glenn Phillips
- T Natarajan
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Kartik Tyagi
- Shreyas Gopal
- J Suchith
- FazalHaq Farooqi
- Washington Sundar
- Abhishek Sharma
- Marco Jansen
- Romario Shepherd
- Sean Abbott
- Shashank Singh
- Saurabh Dubey
