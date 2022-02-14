IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

IPL 2022: The full Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as a list of all the players purchased by the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 auction.

IPL 2022: The full Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as a list of all the players purchased by the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 auction.

SRH spent a lot of money at the auction to get Caribbean players like Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shephard. They also secured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a renowned pacer, for the 2022 edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Players Retained

Kane Williamson Abdul Samad Umran Malik

Players Bought

Kane Williamson Abdul Samad Umran Malik Nicholas Pooran Priyam Garg Rahul Tripathi Aiden Markram R Samarth Vishnu Vinod Glenn Phillips T Natarajan Bhuvneshwar Kumar Kartik Tyagi Shreyas Gopal J Suchith FazalHaq Farooqi Washington Sundar Abhishek Sharma Marco Jansen Romario Shepherd Sean Abbott Shashank Singh Saurabh Dubey

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com