Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:31 pm
IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

IPL 2022: The full Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as a list of all the players purchased by the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad. © cricketaddictor

SRH spent a lot of money at the auction to get Caribbean players like Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shephard. They also secured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a renowned pacer, for the 2022 edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Players Retained

  1. Kane Williamson
  2. Abdul Samad
  3. Umran Malik

Players Bought

  1. Kane Williamson
  2. Abdul Samad
  3. Umran Malik
  4. Nicholas Pooran
  5. Priyam Garg
  6. Rahul Tripathi
  7. Aiden Markram
  8. R Samarth
  9. Vishnu Vinod
  10. Glenn Phillips
  11. T Natarajan
  12. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  13. Kartik Tyagi
  14. Shreyas Gopal
  15. J Suchith
  16. FazalHaq Farooqi
  17. Washington Sundar
  18. Abhishek Sharma
  19. Marco Jansen
  20. Romario Shepherd
  21. Sean Abbott
  22. Shashank Singh
  23. Saurabh Dubey

