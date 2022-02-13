IPL 2022: Top ten players from IPL first day auction | IPL 2022 auction
IPL 2022: At the commencement of the two-day auction in Bangalore on Saturday, ten Indian Premier League (IPL) teams spent millions on 97 of the 600 players available.
As stars and uncapped players went under the hammer on day one, here are the top ten signings.
Team Player Price | IPL 2022 auction
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan – $2 million
Chennai Super Kings: Deepak Chahar – $1.85 million
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer – $1.62 million
Delhi Capitals: Shardul Thakur – $1.42 million
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Harshal Patel – $1.42 million
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Wanindu Hasaranga – $1.42 million
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nicholas Pooran – $1.42 million
Gujarat Titans: Lockie Ferguson – $1.32 million
Lucknow Super Giants: Avesh Khan – $1.32 million
Rajasthan Royals: Prasidh Krishna – $1.32 million
