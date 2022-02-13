IPL 2022: Top ten players from IPL first day auction | IPL 2022 auction

IPL 2022: At the commencement of the two-day auction in Bangalore on Saturday, ten Indian Premier League (IPL) teams spent millions on 97 of the 600 players available.

As stars and uncapped players went under the hammer on day one, here are the top ten signings.

Team Player Price | IPL 2022 auction

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan – $2 million

Chennai Super Kings: Deepak Chahar – $1.85 million

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer – $1.62 million

Delhi Capitals: Shardul Thakur – $1.42 million

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Harshal Patel – $1.42 million

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Wanindu Hasaranga – $1.42 million

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nicholas Pooran – $1.42 million

Gujarat Titans: Lockie Ferguson – $1.32 million

Lucknow Super Giants: Avesh Khan – $1.32 million

Rajasthan Royals: Prasidh Krishna – $1.32 million

