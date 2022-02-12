IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL Auction 2022 Live: The IPL 2022 auction is expected to begin on February 12 at 11 a.m. IST in Bangalore. The IPL 2022 auction will be a mega auction because it is scheduled to take place for the grandest-ever IPL, IPL 2022.

This year’s IPL auction will feature a total of ten teams, with each side receiving a pool of INR 90 crores to build their squads. A total of 590 players will be auctioned off over the course of two days in Bangalore on February 12 and 13. The marquee players have set their starting salaries at INR 2 crores, and the list includes world-class players like as David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, and many more.

IPL Auction 2022: The Tale So Far

According to the rules, each of the eight existing IPL teams may keep up to four players prior to the auction, with each team retaining no more than three Indian players and no more than two overseas players. The BCCI had authorised the two new teams to keep three players from the list of released players by the eight previous teams, with each of the two new teams only allowed to retain two Indian players and one overseas player.

While the Lucknow Supergiants retained KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravindra Bishnoi, the Gujarat Titans retained Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill ahead of the IPL auction in 2022. KL Rahul has been selected captain of the Lucknow Supergiants, while Hardik Pandya has been named captain of the Gujarat Titans for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL Auction 2022 Live In Your Country?

From 11 a.m. IST, live streaming of the IPL auction 200 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Follow Cricketaddictor for the most recent news, updates, and live coverage of the IPL 2022 super auction. The IPL 2022 auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on February 12 and 13 at 11 a.m. IST.