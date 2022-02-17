Islamabad United announces replacement for Alex Hales

Islamabad United has announced Nasir Nawaz as a temporary replacement for Alex Hales, who has withdrawn from the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches due to bubble fatigue.

The 23-year-old replacement will be playing in today’s clash with Peshawar Zalmi.

According to the franchise, he will play the next two matches in place of Hales.

Furthermore, United skipper Shabad Khan, Colin Munro and Zeeshan Zameer have also been ruled out due to injuries. Asif Ali will lead the team in Shadab’s absence while Zahid Mehmood is named backup.

United are currently third on the points table behind Lahore Qalandars. The team has won four matches off seven played so far and has scored 8 points.

