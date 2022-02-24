Adsence Ads 300X250
24th Feb, 2022. 05:44 pm
Islamabad vs Peshawar Live Score | IU vs PZ Eliminator 1 Match | Ball by Ball updates

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the first eliminator match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

IU vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan. In the current PSL, both teams have played two matches, with each team winning one match.

The winning team will face Lahore Qalandars, while the losing team will be eliminated from the PSL 2022.

In their most recent encounter, Multan Sultan defeated Islamabad United by 6 wickets. Multan Sultans’ bowlers all bowled exceptionally effectively, limiting Islamabad United to 105 runs in 20 overs.

Asif Afridi and Imran Tahir each have two wickets. In 18 overs, Multan Sultans chased down a 106-run target.

Mohammad Rizwan’s batting performance was outstanding once again, and he was instrumental in his team’s victory.

In their most recent league match, Lahore Qalandars were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi in a super over. In 20 overs, both sides scored 158 runs.

The batsmen of the Lahore Qalandars found it difficult to reach the target of 158 runs on a sluggish track.

On one hand, it appeared that the Lahore Qalandars would lose this match, but thanks to Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting, the match was successfully levelled.

However, Peshawar Zalmi defeated the Lahore Qalandars in the super over thanks to superb bowling by Wahab Riaz.

Islamabad vs Peshawar Live Score | IU vs PZ Live Eliminator Match

Match Details

First Eliminator Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 24th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for IU vs PZ

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

