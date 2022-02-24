Islamabad vs Peshawar Live Score | IU vs PZ Eliminator 1 Match | Ball by Ball updates

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the first eliminator match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan. In the current PSL, both teams have played two matches, with each team winning one match.

The winning team will face Lahore Qalandars, while the losing team will be eliminated from the PSL 2022.