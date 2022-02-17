Islamabad vs Peshawar Live Score | IU VS PZ Live Match 24th | Ball by Ball updates
Islamabad vs Peshawar Live: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 24th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.
Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets in the first match.
Peshawar Zalmi is in fourth place on the points table with eight points after winning four and losing four of their eight matches.
Islamabad United is in third place with eight points after winning four and losing three of their seven matches.
Islamabad vs Peshawar Live Score | IU VS PZ Live Match
Pakistan Super League
Thu, 17 Feb - 24th Match - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
Starting Time 07:30 PM
Match Details
24th Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 17th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Key Players of both teams
Islamabad United
Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali
Peshawar Zalmi
Shoaib Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Ben Cutting
Playing XIs for KK vs MS
Islamabad United
Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer
Peshawar Zalmi
Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt
