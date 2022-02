Islamabad vs Quetta Full Highlights | Match 18 | IU vs QG Highlights

LAHORE: The Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United in a nail-biting match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, courtesy Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Akmal’s brilliant knocks.

Playing XI

Islamabad: Muhammad Akhlaq, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Shahid Afridi, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Full Highlights