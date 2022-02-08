Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 06:10 pm
ISU rejects protests over short-track speed skating rulings at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — The International Skating Union (ISU) on Monday rejected protests from South Korean and Hungarian teams over the rulings for men’s 1,000m short-track speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a statement.

The statement said that in line with the applicable field of play principles, no protests against the officials’ decisions concerning disqualification or non-disqualification for violation of any racing rules are allowed.

ISU said that the protest from the South Korean team inquired for the reasons for the penalty during the 1,000m semi-final of Hwang Daeheon. As announced on the video screen in the arena, the skater was penalized for an “illegal late pass causing contact.”

The Hungarian team protested against the yellow card for Liu Shaolin Sandor in the 1,000m Final A, said ISU. As shown during the game, he received a yellow card for two penalties in the same race, with the first penalty being “in the straight lane change from inside to out causing contact” and the second one for an “arm block at the finish.”

The statement added that the chief referee reviewed the incident once more with the video referee and stands by his final decisions.

It was pointed out that Hungarian skater Liu Shaolin Sandor was making a pass on the straight but did not manage to level on time with Ren Ziwei of China, therefore Liu did not have the priority to enter the corner. The referee said the second penalty for an arm block at the finish happened twice and therefore had to be called.

In Monday’s men’s 1,000m race, Ren and his countryman Li Wenlong clinched the gold and silver medals, respectively, with Hungarian Liu Shaoang bagging the bronze.

 

