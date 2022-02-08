Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:15 pm
Jason Roy hopes to maintain his momentum in PSL Lahore leg

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy hoped to maintain his momentum and performance during the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Jason led the Gladiators to a 7-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars on Monday at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Jason Roy stated during the post-match ceremony that his team’s victory over the Lahore Qalandars has given them impetus, and that he will aim to sustain his performance in the next PSL matches.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the winning captain, praised Jason Roy’s amazing performance and stated that the Lahore-leg matches will be crucial for all teams.

Jason was declared man of the match for his destructive innings where he scored 116 runs of just 57 balls in which he smashed 19 boundaries – including 11 fours and 8 sixes.

