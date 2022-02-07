Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:49 am
Jay Shah opposes Ramiz Raja’s plan for a four-nation T20I series

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has dismissed Ramiz Raja's proposal for a four-nation T20I Super Series, calling it a "short-term commercial initiative."

During an interview with Reuters, Shah made these comments. He said, “The interests of the chief of cricket bodies across the globe should be on expanding the game of cricket and it is more important than “short-term commercial initiatives.”

Last month, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed a four-nation series featuring Pakistan, India, Pakistan, England, and Australia, with revenue from the series being shared among all International Cricket Council (ICC) members on a percentage basis.

Ramiz Raja has stated that he would propose the four-nation series to the ICC, adding that the proceeds from such a tournament might be split among all ICC members on a percentage basis.

Raja also pitched it as an opportunity for Pakistan and India to resume bilateral cricket series, which they had not played since 2012-13. Pakistan and India, on the other hand, have met in ICC competitions.

Shah further said, “With the IPL window expanding and the ICC (global) events every year in the cycle, our primary responsibility is to safeguard bilateral cricket at home, with emphasis on test cricket.”

“I am also looking forward to seeing cricket at the Olympics, as that will help the game grow.

“Expansion of the sport is a challenge that our game faces and we must prioritise it over any short-term commercial initiative,” he added.

