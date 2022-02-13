Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

13th Feb, 2022. 08:57 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Juan Martin Del Potro takes ‘final bow’

Possibly we may not meet again, the 33-year-old told fans after losing to Federico Delbonis in straight sets

AFP News Agency

13th Feb, 2022. 08:57 am
juan martin

Argentine great Juan Martin del Potro made a losing return to tennis after a two-and-a-half-year injury absence on Tuesday, beaten in straight sets by compatriot Federico Delbonis in the Argentina Open.

In what was expected to be one of Del Potro’s final appearances before retiring, the 33-year-old former US Open champion was overcome with emotion towards the end of Delbonis’s 6-1, 6-3 victory in 1hr 23min.

The former world number three wiped away tears as he prepared to serve what turned out to be the final game of the match.

After Delbonis sealed the victory, Del Potro embraced his opponent before waving to the crowd on the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club’s Guillermo Vilas court.

“Possibly we may not meet again,” Del Potro told fans afterward.

“Today I gave everything I had, until the last point. I’m happy because my last game was probably on a tennis court in front of all of you, and not in a press conference. I’ll always remember you,” he added.

Del Potro signalled at the weekend he plans to retire soon after this week’s tournament, describing his comeback as “more a farewell than a return”.

He was given a loud ovation as he walked on court by a packed crowd but was unable to deliver what would have been a fairytale win.

Del Potro said he wants to see how his surgically-repaired knee feels on Wednesday before deciding whether to play in next week’s Rio Open in Brazil.

“I will speak to doctors again. I have to take care of my knee and then we will see,” said Del Potro. “I will always leave the window open.

“If today was the last time I will leave happy.”

After taking the opening game with a break of serve, Del Potro was hampered by his lack of mobility thereafter, with Delbonis rattling off three breaks of serve to win the first set in 33 minutes.

Del Potro put up stronger resistance in the second set, but was ultimately overpowered by Delbonis.

Tuesday’s defeat was Del Potro’s first event since fracturing his kneecap in June 2019 at Queen’s in London.

Del Potro, who beat Roger Federer in the 2009 US Open final, said his knee troubles had left him “living a nightmare” with four surgeries seeing his world ranking slip to 757.

 

Grand Slam victory followed by injuries

Del Potro made his mark in the world when he won the US Open in 2009 in a spectacular fashion. This was the time when he was performing really well in the courts.

In the semifinal, the then 20-year-old crushed Rafael Nadal, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. After which the next day’s final was a bit more challenging for the Argentinian.

He was rallying from two sets to one down and went on to derail Swiss tennis great Federer who was in the quest for a historic sixth straight US Open title.

He defeated the five-time successive champion with a score of 3-6, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

The Grand Slam victory raised the expectations from del Potro, however, nature had planned something else for him.

Other than the major event’s triumph, he also won two other tour events in the same year as well.

The two-time Olympic medalist suffered from a series of injuries over the past decade, which halted his career’s proceedings and he was not able to deliver to his abilities.

The devastating injuries forced del Potro to miss not only months but years of his best tennis. Ranked No. 5 at the start of 2010, by was at No. 258 by the end.

Back again to No. 5 at as 2014 began, two years later, he was outside the Top 600 less than two years later. Up once more to No. 5 by the end of 2018, he ended 2019 at No. 122.

Though he reached a career-high ranking of No. 3 in August 2018.

 

Injury Timeline:

  • May 4, 2010: right wrist surgery
  • March 24, 2014: joint surgery on left wrist
  • January 20, 2015: ligament surgery on the left wrist
  • June 18, 2015: tendon surgery on the right wrist
  • June 22, 2019: right knee surgery
  • January 27, 2020: right knee surgery
  • August 26, 2020: right knee surgery

 

Juan Martin Del Potro’s Statistics

Aces 4,458
Aces against 4,324
Double Faults 1,364
Total Points Played 92,302
Total Points Won 48,377
Total Games Played 15,184
Total Games Won 8,384
Tie-Breaks Won 157
Hardcourt 72.2% (309-119)

 
Clay 70.6% (84-35)

 
Grass 70.2% (40-17)

 
Carpet

 

 75.0% (6-2)

 

 

 

Read More

9 mins ago
Meet Hamza Yasir: Aspiring to become next Lionel Messi

Like any other kid in Pakistan, 11 years old Hamza Yasir also...
11 mins ago
The Langer Way: Going, Going, Gone. 

Perhaps not since Kerry Packer bought out the entire Australian cricket team...
8 hours ago
Islamabad vs Quetta Full Highlights | Match 18 | IU vs QG Highlights

LAHORE: The Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United in a nail-biting match at...
9 hours ago
Today's PSL 2022 schedule, Feb 13

LAHORE: The second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has already...
10 hours ago
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL 7 Match Timings, Teams, Venues

PSL Schedule 2022: The announcement of PSL schedule officially marks the countdown...
10 hours ago
PCB announces Pakistan Cup 2022 schedule, venues

LAHORE: Pakistan Cup 2022 – the final tournament of the domestic season...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

china russia
2 mins ago
The Chinese-Russian bond

On the eve of the Chinese New Year, President Xi Jinping and...
2 mins ago
Setting new benchmarks

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Athar Minallah, has set new...
Gaza
2 mins ago
Palestinians suffer extreme poverty

GAZA - Jihan Al-Adgham, a Palestinian woman from the besieged coastal enclave,...
Spinal cord implant
2 mins ago
Breakthrough in spinal cord implant

TOKYO - In 2017, Michel Roccati was in a motorbike accident that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600