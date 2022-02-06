Justin Langer resigns as Australia’s national team coach

According to a report in The Australian on Sunday, Justin Langer resigned as national team coach because he realized he no longer had the support of several players and board members.

According to a report in The Australian on Sunday, Justin Langer resigned as national team coach because he realized he no longer had the support of several players and board members.

The publication claimed to have gotten a copy of Langer’s resignation email to CA CEO Nick Hockley sent on Saturday.

“Last night I was offered a short-term contract until the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia, with the sentiment of ‘going out on a high’,” Langer wrote, according to the newspaper.

“After careful consideration I have decided not to accept this contract renewal, and as a result I believe it is in everyone’s best interests for the Australian cricket team to begin the next chapter immediately.

“If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don’t support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board, and you Nick, are also keen to see the team move in another direction. I respect that decision.”

The letter’s accuracy could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Langer took over as national coach in 2018 after a ball-tampering controversy, and most recently oversaw a 4-0 Ashes test series defeat of England.

Under Langer, Australia won the Twenty20 World Cup for the first time last year, but there have been allegations of player dissatisfaction with his coaching style.

Following the departure of Chris Silverwood, he has already been named as a possible candidate for the vacant England head coach position.

Langer reportedly left with his head held high, according to the Australian report.

“Whilst it is not up to me to judge, I hope Australians respect what has been achieved over the last four years in Australian cricket,” he said.

“From day one I believed it was possible to both win and play the game in the spirit that is now expected from our supporters.

“For the last four years it has been proven this can be achieved and I am very proud of the team for their efforts on and off the cricket field. I hope we have made Australians proud and earned respect from countries around the world.

“I am grateful that today, I am going out on a high. Hopefully a good job has been done and I wish the team every success for the future.”

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com