Karachi vs Islamabad Live Score | KK VS IU Live Match 20th | Ball by Ball updates
KK VS IU: Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will meet in the 21st match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
So far, both sides have played 14 games, with each team winning seven games each.
So far, both sides have played 14 games, with each team winning seven games each.
Islamabad United was defeated by Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets in their most recent encounter. Islamabad United is in third place with six points after winning three matches and losing three.
So far, the Karachi Kings have played six matches and have lost all of them. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table. Peshawar Zalmi defeated them by 55 runs in their last match.
Pakistan Super League
Mon, 14 Feb - 21st Match - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
Starting Time 07:30 PM
Match Details
21st Match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 14th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Key Players of both teams
Islamabad United
Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali
Karachi Kings
Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Joe Clarke
Playing XIs for KK vs IU
Islamabad United
Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer
Karachi Kings
Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin
