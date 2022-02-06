Karachi vs Islamabad live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | KK VS IU live
KK VS IU: Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will meet in the 14th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
Both teams have played 16 games so far, with Karachi Kings winning six and Islamabad United winning ten.
Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.
Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. This will be Islamabad United’s fourth match.
They defeated Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in the third match. After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 229 runs, losing four wickets.
Colin Munro had 72 runs, Azam Khan had 65, and Paul Stirling had 58. The Quetta Gladiators were unable to chase down the mark and were all out for a total of 186 runs.
While batting beautifully, Ahsan Ali scored 50 and Mohammad Nawaz scored 47 runs. Shadab Khan, the captain, takes 5 wickets while bowling superbly.
Islamabad United is in second place with four points after winning two matches and losing one.
Karachi Kings have played four games so far, all of which they have lost. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table.
Peshawar Zalmi defeated them by 9 runs in their last match. After losing the toss, Peshawar Zalmi scored 173 runs while batting first.
While batting well, Shoaib Malik scored 52 runs while Hazratullah Zazai scored 41 runs. Karachi Kings lose three wickets to Umaid Asif.
While chasing a 174-run target, Karachi Kings scored 164 runs and lost 6 wickets. Babar Azam, the captain, scored 90 runs without being dismissed. Mohammad Umar has three wickets to his name.
Karachi vs Islamabad live score
Pakistan Super League
Sun, 06 Feb - 14th Match - National Stadium, Karachi
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
Starting Time 07:30 PM
Match Details
14th Match: Karachi Kings VS Islamabad United
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 6th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Karachi Kings VS Islamabad United Pitch Report
The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Playing XIs for KK VS IU
Karachi Kings
Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran
Islamabad United
Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood
