Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 05:33 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Karachi vs Islamabad live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | KK VS IU live

KK VS IU: Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will meet in the 14th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 05:33 pm
KK vs IU

KK VS IU: Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will meet in the 14th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams have played 16 games so far, with Karachi Kings winning six and Islamabad United winning ten.

Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.

Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. This will be Islamabad United’s fourth match.

They defeated Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in the third match. After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 229 runs, losing four wickets.

Colin Munro had 72 runs, Azam Khan had 65, and Paul Stirling had 58. The Quetta Gladiators were unable to chase down the mark and were all out for a total of 186 runs.

While batting beautifully, Ahsan Ali scored 50 and Mohammad Nawaz scored 47 runs. Shadab Khan, the captain, takes 5 wickets while bowling superbly.

Islamabad United is in second place with four points after winning two matches and losing one.

Karachi Kings have played four games so far, all of which they have lost. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated them by 9 runs in their last match. After losing the toss, Peshawar Zalmi scored 173 runs while batting first.

While batting well, Shoaib Malik scored 52 runs while Hazratullah Zazai scored 41 runs. Karachi Kings lose three wickets to Umaid Asif.

While chasing a 174-run target, Karachi Kings scored 164 runs and lost 6 wickets. Babar Azam, the captain, scored 90 runs without being dismissed. Mohammad Umar has three wickets to his name.

Karachi vs Islamabad live score

Match Details

14th Match: Karachi Kings VS Islamabad United
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 6th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings VS Islamabad United Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for KK VS IU

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

10 hours ago
Winter Olympics giant Norway fears poignant backlash

Norway's cross-country ski squad has been winning a huge haul of medals...
10 hours ago
Tough road ahead for Hasnain, Pakistan cricket

Mohammad Hasnain is one of Pakistan’s brightest talents in the bowling department...
10 hours ago
Clash of the titans: Salah, Mane to faceoff in AFCON 2022 final

Africa Cup of Nations’ favorites Egypt will take on Senegal in the...
10 hours ago
Week 1: Sultans, Qalandars in grove, while Kings, Gladiators struggle

It has just been a week (from Thursday to Thursday) since the...
10 hours ago
Commissioner Karachi Marathon likely to feature 10,000 participants

As many as 10,000 people can run in the third edition of...
10 hours ago
Seven biggest signings of January transfer window

The January transfer window of 2022 ended on Monday where the clubs...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pakistan army
56 seconds ago
5 soldiers embrace martyrdom as terrorists across Afghan border open fire

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday reported that five soldiers of Pakistan...
Syra Yousuf serves us ethnic wear inspiration in style
16 mins ago
Syra Yousuf serves us ethnic wear inspiration in style

Syra Yousuf is one of the most prominent faces who has taken...
Lata Mangeshkar
22 mins ago
When Lata Mangeshkar recalled her make-up struggles during acting career

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92. The...
22 mins ago
Health card is a revolutionary step of PTI Govt: SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600