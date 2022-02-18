Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 07:20 pm
Karachi vs Lahore Live Score | KK vs LQ Live Match 24th | Ball by Ball updates

Karachi vs Lahore Live: Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will meet in the 26th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

KK vs LQ

The Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while the Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.

The Lahore Qalandars will play their eighth match. They have played seven matches so far, winning five of them and losing two. With 10 points on the table, Lahore Qalandars ranked second.

The Karachi Kings will play their ninth encounter. They have played eight matches so far, all of which they have lost. With 0 points on the table, Karachi Kings is ranked sixth.

Karachi vs Lahore Live Score | KK vs LQ Live Match

Match Details

26th Match: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 18th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Joe Clarke

Playing XIs for KK vs LQ

Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

 

