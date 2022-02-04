Karachi vs Peshawar live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | KK VS PZ live

KK VS PZ: Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 11th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

KK VS PZ: Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 11th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams have played 15 games so far, with Karachi Kings winning five and Peshawar Zalmi winning ten.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.