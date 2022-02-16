Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 09:03 pm
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Amir Khan vs Kell Brook | watch

The highly anticipated battle between boxing legends Amir Khan and Kell Brook set to take place on February 19, former UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov feels the fight will be a "very close contest."

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov. © Sky Sports Boxing YouTube

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: The highly anticipated battle between boxing legends Amir Khan and Kell Brook set to take place on February 19, former UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov feels the fight will be a “very close contest.”

Khabib, who is also a boxing lover, has stated that he will be present at Saturday’s battle between the two stars.

According to The Mirror, Khabib told Sky Sports: “I’m gonna watch. I love boxing, all the big fights I watch live. I know [Amir] has a tough opponent, I don’t think Amir Khan right now is in his primetime.”

“My opinion is it’s going to be a close fight, a very close fight. [Amir] can beat him, but I think it’s going to be close,” Khabib predicted.

Have a look

Both Amir and Kell have been involved in a heated disagreement leading up to the bout and have hurled harsh accusations at each other.

Kell has mentioned that when they face each other on February 19, he wants to finish Amir.

