Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:38 pm
Lachlan Henderson appointed as Cricket Australia’s new chairman

Dr. Lachlan Henderson has been appointed as Cricket Australia (CA)’s new chairman. Richard Freudenstein, the interim chairman, will be permanently replaced by Henderson.

Lachlan Henderson

Lachlan Henderson. © The Australian

After interviews with the short-listed candidates, CA announced on Thursday that Henderson had been unanimously elected by the board.

All state and territory chairs agreed to the appointment. Henderson, who is currently the CEO of Epworth HealthCare, has a long history in cricket and cricket management.

After the resignations of David Peever in 2018 and Earl Eddings last year, Henderson has taken on the role at a difficult moment.

He is the fourth chairman of CA in four years. Tim Paine, the Test captain, and Justin Langer, the head coach, have both resigned, with CA having a role in both resignations.

Henderson has represented Western Australia in junior cricket as well as University Cricket Club in Perth’s first grade. Before coming to Melbourne to become the CEO of Epworth, he served as chairman of the WACA for two years.

“It is a privilege and honour to be elected chair and serve our national sport,” Lachlan Henderson said.

“I’m excited by the opportunities ahead. The CA board is relatively new, with seven of the nine members who have been on the board for less than three and a half years, and the imminent appointment of a new independent director will bring further fresh ideas and perspectives to the board.

“My love of cricket began as a kid growing up in Perth and the game has always been a big part of my life, as a player, through my involvement with WA Cricket, the board of Cricket Australia, and now as the elected chair.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with our states and territory cricket chairs and associations, the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA), our players, and our partners, on how we unite and work together to ensure cricket continues to thrive into the future as Australia’s favourite sport.

“As chair, I aim to ensure the integrity and growth of the game in Australia with strong governance embedded at Cricket Australia and reflected in all levels of cricket, from elite teams to community clubs.

“Among my other main priorities will be a focus on a strong, sustainable financial future for the game and building on the growth in our participation rates, particularly among girls and women, and our multi-cultural communities.”

On Henderson’s appointment, Freudenstein will step down as interim chair but will stay on the board.

“Lachlan’s extensive cricket administrative experience and impressive business background, leadership qualities, financial experience, and deep understanding of the game ensures that cricket has a new chair who will continue to build unity, trust, and respect across all levels of our national sport,” Freudenstein said.

“He brings a combination of fresh ideas, a clear plan, and broad experience together with continuity to the position, having served as a CA director for the past three years.”

