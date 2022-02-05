Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 04:14 pm
Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United | Live Score Updates | LQ VS IU

Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Vs | LQ VS IU Live Score Updates

IU VS LQ: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 12th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Lahore Qalandars VS Islamabad United - 2nd Innings

  • 12th Over

    D Wiese 5 Runs9.04 Run Rate2/10868 Runs Required on 49 Remaining Balls
  • 12.5

    D Wiese balls to Shadab Khan - no run

  • 12.4
    1

    D Wiese balls to C Munro - 1 run

  • 12.3
    1

    D Wiese balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run

  • 12.2
    2

    D Wiese balls to Shadab Khan - 2 runs

  • 12.1
    1

    D Wiese balls to C Munro - 1 run

  • 11th Over

    Haris Rauf 13 Runs9.27 Run Rate2/10473 Runs Required on 54 Remaining Balls
  • 11.6
    6

    Haris Rauf balls to Shadab Khan - SIX runs

  • 11.5
    4

    Haris Rauf balls to Shadab Khan - Four runs

  • 11.4
    1

    Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - 1 run

  • 11.3

    Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - no run

  • 11.2

    Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - no run

  • 11.1
    2

    Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - 2 runs

  • 10th Over

    Kamran Ghulam 17 Runs8.9 Run Rate2/9386 Runs Required on 60 Remaining Balls
  • 10.6
    6

    Kamran Ghulam balls to Shadab Khan - SIX runs

  • 10.5

    Kamran Ghulam balls to Shadab Khan - no run

  • 10.4

    Kamran Ghulam balls to Shadab Khan - no run

  • 10.3
    1

    Kamran Ghulam balls to C Munro - 1 run

  • 10.2
    6

    Kamran Ghulam balls to C Munro - SIX runs

  • 10.1
    4

    Kamran Ghulam balls to C Munro - Four runs

  • 9th Over

    Rashid Khan 8 Runs8 Run Rate2/78103 Runs Required on 66 Remaining Balls
  • 9.6
    1

    Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - 1 run

  • 9.5

    Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - no run

  • 9.4

    Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - no run

  • 9.3

    Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - no run

  • 9.2
    1

    Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run

  • 9.1
    6

    Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - SIX runs

  • 8th Over

    Zaman Khan 7 Runs8 Run Rate2/64111 Runs Required on 72 Remaining Balls
  • 8.6

    Zaman Khan balls to C Munro - no run

  • 8.5
    1

    Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run

  • 8.4
    6

    Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - SIX runs

  • 8.3

    Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run

  • 8.2

    Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run

  • 8.1

    Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run

  • 7th Over

    Rashid Khan 5 Runs8.14 Run Rate2/57118 Runs Required on 78 Remaining Balls
  • 7.6
    4

    Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - Four runs

  • 7.5

    Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - no run

  • 7.4
    1

    Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run

  • 7.3

    Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run

  • 7.2

    Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run

  • 7.1

    Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run

  • 6th Over

    Mohammad Hafeez 14 Runs8.66 Run Rate2/53123 Runs Required on 84 Remaining Balls
  • 6.6

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - no run

  • 6.5
    6

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - SIX runs

  • 6.4

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - no run

  • 6.3
    6

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - SIX runs

  • 6.2
    1

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run

  • 6.1
    1

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - 1 run

  • 5th Over

    Haris Rauf 12 Runs1 Wickets7.6 Run Rate2/39137 Runs Required on 90 Remaining Balls
  • 5.6
    1

    Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - 1 run

  • 5.5
    W

    Haris Rauf balls to PR Stirling - Wicket

  • 5.4

    Haris Rauf balls to PR Stirling - no run

  • 5.3
    4

    Haris Rauf balls to PR Stirling - Four runs

  • 5.2
    6

    Haris Rauf balls to PR Stirling - SIX runs

  • 5.1
    1

    Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - 1 run

  • 4th Over

    Mohammad Hafeez 9 Runs6.5 Run Rate1/26149 Runs Required on 96 Remaining Balls
  • 4.6
    1

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - 1 run

  • 4.5
    4

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - Four runs

  • 4.4

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - no run

  • 4.3
    4

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - Four runs

  • 4.2

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - no run

  • 4.1

    Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - no run

  • 3rd Over

    Shaheen Shah Afridi 6 Runs1 Wickets5.66 Run Rate1/18158 Runs Required on 102 Remaining Balls
  • 3.7
    1lb

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to C Munro - 1 - leg bye

  • 3.6

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to C Munro - no run

  • 3.5

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to C Munro - no run

  • 3.4

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to C Munro - no run

  • 3.3
    W

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to AD Hales - Wicket

  • 3.2
    4

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to AD Hales - Four runs

  • 3.1
    1w

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to AD Hales - WIDE ball

  • 2nd Over

    Zaman Khan 7 Runs5.5 Run Rate0/11164 Runs Required on 108 Remaining Balls
  • 2.6
    1

    Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - 1 run

  • 2.5

    Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - no run

  • 2.4
    6

    Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - SIX runs

  • 2.3

    Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - no run

  • 2.2

    Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - no run

  • 2.1

    Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - no run

  • 1st Over

    Shaheen Shah Afridi 4 Runs4 Run Rate0/4171 Runs Required on 114 Remaining Balls
  • 1.6

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run

  • 1.5

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run

  • 1.4

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run

  • 1.3

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run

  • 1.2
    4

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - Four runs

  • 1.1

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run

Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.

This will be Islamabad United’s fourth match. They defeated Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in the third match.

After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 229 runs, losing four wickets. Colin Munro had 72 runs, Azam Khan had 65, and Paul Stirling had 58.

The Quetta Gladiators were unable to chase down the mark and were all out for a total of 186 runs.

While batting beautifully, Ahsan Ali scored 50 and Mohammad Nawaz scored 47 runs. Shadab Khan, the captain, takes 5 wickets while bowling superbly.

Islamabad United is in second place with four points after winning two matches and losing one.

This will be Lahore Qalandars fourth match. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in their previous encounter.

After losing the toss, the Lahore Qalandars score 199 runs while losing four wickets. Fakhar Zaman had 66 points and Abdullah Shafique had 41.

Peshawar Zalmi were unable to chase down the mark, scoring 170 runs. Kamran Akmal scored 41 runs and Haider Ali scored 49.

Zaman Khan collects three wickets while bowling well, while Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese each capture two wickets.

Lahore Qalandars have played three matches so far, two of which they have won and one of which they have lost.

With 4 points, the Lahore Qalandars are in third place on the points table.

Match Details

12th Match: Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 5th February at 02:30 PM IST and 02:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan

