PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Vs | LQ VS IU Live Score Updates

Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United | Live Score Updates | LQ VS IU
IU VS LQ: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 12th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
Pakistan Super League
Live12th Match - National Stadium, Karachi
Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United
United need 68 runs in 49 balls.
Lahore Qalandars VS Islamabad United - 2nd Innings
12th OverD Wiese 5 Runs9.04 Run Rate2/10868 Runs Required on 49 Remaining Balls
- 12.5
D Wiese balls to Shadab Khan - no run
- 12.41
D Wiese balls to C Munro - 1 run
- 12.31
D Wiese balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run
- 12.22
D Wiese balls to Shadab Khan - 2 runs
- 12.11
D Wiese balls to C Munro - 1 run
11th OverHaris Rauf 13 Runs9.27 Run Rate2/10473 Runs Required on 54 Remaining Balls
- 11.66
Haris Rauf balls to Shadab Khan - SIX runs
- 11.54
Haris Rauf balls to Shadab Khan - Four runs
- 11.41
Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - 1 run
- 11.3
Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - no run
- 11.2
Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - no run
- 11.12
Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - 2 runs
10th OverKamran Ghulam 17 Runs8.9 Run Rate2/9386 Runs Required on 60 Remaining Balls
- 10.66
Kamran Ghulam balls to Shadab Khan - SIX runs
- 10.5
Kamran Ghulam balls to Shadab Khan - no run
- 10.4
Kamran Ghulam balls to Shadab Khan - no run
- 10.31
Kamran Ghulam balls to C Munro - 1 run
- 10.26
Kamran Ghulam balls to C Munro - SIX runs
- 10.14
Kamran Ghulam balls to C Munro - Four runs
9th OverRashid Khan 8 Runs8 Run Rate2/78103 Runs Required on 66 Remaining Balls
- 9.61
Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - 1 run
- 9.5
Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - no run
- 9.4
Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - no run
- 9.3
Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - no run
- 9.21
Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run
- 9.16
Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - SIX runs
8th OverZaman Khan 7 Runs8 Run Rate2/64111 Runs Required on 72 Remaining Balls
- 8.6
Zaman Khan balls to C Munro - no run
- 8.51
Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run
- 8.46
Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - SIX runs
- 8.3
Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run
- 8.2
Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run
- 8.1
Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run
7th OverRashid Khan 5 Runs8.14 Run Rate2/57118 Runs Required on 78 Remaining Balls
- 7.64
Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - Four runs
- 7.5
Rashid Khan balls to C Munro - no run
- 7.41
Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run
- 7.3
Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run
- 7.2
Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run
- 7.1
Rashid Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run
6th OverMohammad Hafeez 14 Runs8.66 Run Rate2/53123 Runs Required on 84 Remaining Balls
- 6.6
Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - no run
- 6.56
Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - SIX runs
- 6.4
Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - no run
- 6.36
Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - SIX runs
- 6.21
Mohammad Hafeez balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run
- 6.11
Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - 1 run
5th OverHaris Rauf 12 Runs1 Wickets7.6 Run Rate2/39137 Runs Required on 90 Remaining Balls
- 5.61
Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - 1 run
- 5.5W
Haris Rauf balls to PR Stirling - Wicket
- 5.4
Haris Rauf balls to PR Stirling - no run
- 5.34
Haris Rauf balls to PR Stirling - Four runs
- 5.26
Haris Rauf balls to PR Stirling - SIX runs
- 5.11
Haris Rauf balls to C Munro - 1 run
4th OverMohammad Hafeez 9 Runs6.5 Run Rate1/26149 Runs Required on 96 Remaining Balls
- 4.61
Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - 1 run
- 4.54
Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - Four runs
- 4.4
Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - no run
- 4.34
Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - Four runs
- 4.2
Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - no run
- 4.1
Mohammad Hafeez balls to C Munro - no run
3rd OverShaheen Shah Afridi 6 Runs1 Wickets5.66 Run Rate1/18158 Runs Required on 102 Remaining Balls
- 3.71lb
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to C Munro - 1 - leg bye
- 3.6
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to C Munro - no run
- 3.5
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to C Munro - no run
- 3.4
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to C Munro - no run
- 3.3W
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to AD Hales - Wicket
- 3.24
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to AD Hales - Four runs
- 3.11w
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to AD Hales - WIDE ball
2nd OverZaman Khan 7 Runs5.5 Run Rate0/11164 Runs Required on 108 Remaining Balls
- 2.61
Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - 1 run
- 2.5
Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - no run
- 2.46
Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - SIX runs
- 2.3
Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - no run
- 2.2
Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - no run
- 2.1
Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - no run
1st OverShaheen Shah Afridi 4 Runs4 Run Rate0/4171 Runs Required on 114 Remaining Balls
- 1.6
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run
- 1.5
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run
- 1.4
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run
- 1.3
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run
- 1.24
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - Four runs
- 1.1
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run
LQ VS IU : Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 12th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.
This will be Islamabad United’s fourth match. They defeated Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in the third match.
After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 229 runs, losing four wickets. Colin Munro had 72 runs, Azam Khan had 65, and Paul Stirling had 58.
The Quetta Gladiators were unable to chase down the mark and were all out for a total of 186 runs.
While batting beautifully, Ahsan Ali scored 50 and Mohammad Nawaz scored 47 runs. Shadab Khan, the captain, takes 5 wickets while bowling superbly.
Islamabad United is in second place with four points after winning two matches and losing one.
This will be Lahore Qalandars fourth match. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in their previous encounter.
After losing the toss, the Lahore Qalandars score 199 runs while losing four wickets. Fakhar Zaman had 66 points and Abdullah Shafique had 41.
Peshawar Zalmi were unable to chase down the mark, scoring 170 runs. Kamran Akmal scored 41 runs and Haider Ali scored 49.
Zaman Khan collects three wickets while bowling well, while Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese each capture two wickets.
Lahore Qalandars have played three matches so far, two of which they have won and one of which they have lost.
With 4 points, the Lahore Qalandars are in third place on the points table.
Match Details
12th Match: Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 5th February at 02:30 PM IST and 02:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report
The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Key Players of both teams
Islamabad United
Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali
Lahore Qalandars
Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan
