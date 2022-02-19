Lahore Vs Islamabad Live Score | PSL 2022 Live Score | Match 27th
LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will meet in the 27th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Match Details
26th Match: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 27th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:30 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
LAH vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars probable playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi
LAH vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United probable playing XI: Wahab Riaz (c), Danish Aziz, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali, Muhammad Musa, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood.
