Lahore vs Multan Live Score | MS vs LQ Live Match | Ball by Ball updates
LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the qualifier match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
In the current PSL, both teams have played two matches, with each team winning one match. The team that wins the match proceeds to the final, while the losing team will face the winner of the eliminator match.
Multan Sultans have played ten matches, nine of which they have won and one of which they have lost. Multan Sultans are in first place with 18 points on the table.
Lahore Qalandars have played ten matches, six of which they have won and four of which they have lost. With 12 points on the table, the Lahore Qalandars are in second place.
Lahore vs Multan Live Score | MS vs LQ Live Match
Pakistan Super League
Wed, 23 Feb - Qualifier - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans
Starting Time 07:30 PM
Match Details
Qualifier Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultan
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 23rd February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Probable Playing XIs for LQ vs MS
Lahore Qalandars
Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Fawad Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Multan Sultan
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani
