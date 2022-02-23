Lahore vs Multan Live Score | MS vs LQ Live Match | Ball by Ball updates

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the qualifier match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

In the current PSL, both teams have played two matches, with each team winning one match. The team that wins the match proceeds to the final, while the losing team will face the winner of the eliminator match.

Multan Sultans have played ten matches, nine of which they have won and one of which they have lost. Multan Sultans are in first place with 18 points on the table.