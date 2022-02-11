Lahore vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | LQ VS MS live

LQ VS MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the 17th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Sultans, the defending champions, appear confident going into the match, as they look to maintain their top spot on the points table.

When the two teams met in Karachi last time, Qalandars lost, and the Shaheen Afridi-led side will try to end Sultans’ unbeaten streak today.

So far, ten matches have been played between the two teams, with Sultans winning six and Qalandars winning four.

Lahore vs Multan live score

Match Details