Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 05:48 pm
Lahore vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | LQ VS MS live

LQ VS MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the 17th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

MS VS LQ

Sultans, the defending champions, appear confident going into the match, as they look to maintain their top spot on the points table.

When the two teams met in Karachi last time, Qalandars lost, and the Shaheen Afridi-led side will try to end Sultans’ unbeaten streak today.

So far, ten matches have been played between the two teams, with Sultans winning six and Qalandars winning four.

Lahore vs Multan live score

Match Details

17th Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 11th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for LQ VS MS

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal.

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah.

