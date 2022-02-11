Lahore vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | LQ VS MS live
LQ VS MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the 17th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
LQ VS MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the 17th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Sultans, the defending champions, appear confident going into the match, as they look to maintain their top spot on the points table.
When the two teams met in Karachi last time, Qalandars lost, and the Shaheen Afridi-led side will try to end Sultans’ unbeaten streak today.
So far, ten matches have been played between the two teams, with Sultans winning six and Qalandars winning four.
Lahore vs Multan live score
Pakistan Super League
Fri, 11 Feb - 17th Match - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans
Starting Time 07:30 PM
Match Details
17th Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 11th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Playing XIs for LQ VS MS
Lahore Qalandars
Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal.
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah.
For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news